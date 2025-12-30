Manchester United booed off as Wolves claim just their third point of the season

Manchester United 1

Wolves 1

MANCHESTER UNITED’S TOPSY-TURVY 2025 ended with a poor 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Wolves as boss Rob Edwards collected a first point since taking charge.

Three weeks on from triumphing 4-1 at Molineux, Ruben Amorim’s side struggled in the absence of that night’s goalscorers Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount.

United were without eight senior players in total but so too were embattled Wolves, who bounced back from Joshua Zirkzee’s opener through the man whose deflection sent the ball home.

Ladislav Krejci nodded the visitors level just before the break and proved enough to snap an 11-match losing run in the Premier League.

Wolves’ fans cheered on their team with gusto as their 19th match of a miserable campaign brought a third point and first positive result of Edwards’ reign.

As for United, boss Amorim’s side failed to build on their Boxing Day win against Newcastle and Patrick Dorgu saw a 90th-minute goal ruled out for offside. Little wonder boos greeted the final whistle.