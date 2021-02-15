BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 15 February 2021
Man United youngster makes Croatia move

Wales international Dylan Levitt has joined NK Istra 1961 on loan.

By Press Association Monday 15 Feb 2021, 6:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,874 Views 0 Comments
Wales international Dylan Levitt has left Man United on loan.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Dylan Levitt has joined Croatian side NK Istra 1961 on loan, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League One Charlton, where he made five first team-appearances, and will finish the campaign with the Pula-based club.

“The Wales international has taken the decision to further his development by experiencing playing abroad,” United said on their website.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Dylan the best of luck this term as we follow his progress closely at the Aldo Drosina Stadium.”

Levitt has made one senior appearance for United, against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019.

He could make his NK Istra 1961 debut against HNK Sibenik in the Croatian Cup on Wednesday.

Press Association

