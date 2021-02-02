Ruthless Man Utd put 9 goals past 9-man Southampton

MANCHESTER UNITED EQUALLED their Premier League record win as Southampton found themselves on the wrong end of a 9-0 scoreline once again.

Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start for a terrible challenge on Scott McTominay made an uphill battle even tougher for injury-hit Saints.

It was a gut punch that meant it was a case of how many Southampton would concede on the way to their fourth consecutive league loss, with Jan Bednarek also sent off as United went on to win 9-0.

It was an unwanted repeat of the scoreline that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men fell to against Leicester in October 2019 as United equalled their record Premier League win against Ipswich from 1995.

The victory moved United level on points with leaders Manchester City and dramatically cut the goal difference gap, with full debut Jankewitz’s red card from Mike Dean after 81 seconds making this a night to forget for Saints.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford scored before Bednarek’s own goal, with Edinson Cavani heading home before the break.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game. Source: PA

Substitute Anthony Martial rifled home United’s fifth before McTominay scored from distance, with things unravelling spectacularly at the death.

Dean was advised to check the pitchside monitor after Martial went down under very little pressure from Bednarek, yet kept with his decision and surprisingly sent off the Poland defender.

Bruno Fernandes scored the penalty, before Martial and fellow substitute Daniel James made it nine.