Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

Riyad Mahrez brace helps Manchester City comfortably into FA Cup fifth round

Elsewhere there was a shock win for Peterborough over QPR.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 5:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,168 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5674791
Mahrez celebrates scoring City's second goal.
Image: PA
Mahrez celebrates scoring City's second goal.
Mahrez celebrates scoring City's second goal.
Image: PA

RIYAD MAHREZ STRUCK twice as Premier League leaders Manchester City came from behind to sweep Championship pace-setters Fulham aside 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.

City were stunned as Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring after just four minutes on a drizzly afternoon at the Etihad Stadium but soon levelled through Ilkay Gundogan.

John Stones then headed the hosts ahead as the frantic start continued and Mahrez put the result beyond doubt with two efforts – the first from the penalty spot – early in the second half.

It made for a sweet return to club action for Mahrez after a difficult month away at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Algeria suffered a surprise early elimination.

Mahrez missed a crucial penalty in a decisive match against Ivory Coast but he had no qualms about stepping up to the spot on this occasion.

City will also be happy with the workout after their recent winter break but they were caught out early on in a lively opening that saw three goals inside the first 13 minutes.

Carvalho was the first to register, the collapse of his proposed deadline-day move to Liverpool clearly having not affected him.

His well-crafted opener was created by a former Liverpool player, Harry Wilson, who got behind the defence and swept a fine ball into the box. The in-rushing Carvalho simply turned the ball past City’s second-choice keeper Zack Steffen with a fine first touch.

Not surprisingly, City were quick to respond and it took them just two minutes to equalise.

Jack Grealish had a shot blocked but Joao Cancelo picked up possession and found Mahrez, who in turn picked out Gundogan for the German to finish.

City claimed the lead after winning a corner just seven minutes later. Stones went forward and timed a run superbly to meet Kevin De Bruyne’s inswinging cross and beat Paulo Gazzaniga with a strong header.

The pace dropped after that frenetic start but Fulham were in no mood to lie down and attacked back with Carvalho remaining busy and Wilson almost picking out Aleksandar Mitrovic with a cross.

City went close again after Fernandinho clipped the ball into the box and Grealish and Gundogan combined but the German shot over. Grealish also released Mahrez after a good break but Fulham got back to clear and then had a chance when Mitrovic missed the target.

City stepped up the tempo after the break and soon killed off the contest.

Grealish began to run at the defence more and was tripped by Joe Bryan after one mazy dribble into the box.

Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot and Mahrez stepped up to fire home, undoubtedly making himself feel better after his recent miss in Cameroon.

Mahrez was not finished there either and he claimed a second just four minutes later after De Bruyne broke from the halfway line and picked him out with a fine low ball. His strike was not the cleanest and took a slight deflection but it still had too much for the exposed Gazzaniga.

City then lost impetus as manager Pep Guardiola made all five available substitutions but the hosts remained in full control.

Substitute Rory Delap thought he had headed a fifth in the last minute but the offside flag was raised.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Peterborough made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 win over high-flying Championship opponents QPR at a breezy Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Joe Ward and substitute Ricky-Jady Jones sealed their passage into the last-16 in front of a raucous home crowd.

Ward opened the scoring in the 25th minute with what was effectively Posh’s first chance of the game when he calmly slotted home after Jeando Fuchs’ shot was blocked into his path.

Jones made it two after 72 minutes, latching on to a pass down the right-hand side before rifling past goalkeeper David Marshall.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard enjoyed a dream start as Everton manager when his new team thrashed Brentford 4-1 to ease into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

The mood around Goodison Park was transformed from recent months of despair as the former England midfielder was warmly welcomed, along with new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek who were paraded at half-time.

Everton fed off that positivity to record just a second win over Premier League opposition in 15 games.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie