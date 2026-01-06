Man City suffer another injury setback with Dias out for up to six weeks

MANCHESTER CITY WILL be without defender Ruben Dias for up to six weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The centre-back was forced off with a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea.

The news comes after it was confirmed on Monday that fellow defender Josko Gvardiol was facing a lengthy lay-off with a broken leg.

They join another centre-back, John Stones, on what is now a significant list of absentees at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

“It’s hamstring, four to six weeks,” Guardiola said of Dias at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s clash with Brighton.