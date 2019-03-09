31 mins ago

What the manager’s have said…

Pep Guardiola: ”It is one of the toughest games we have in the last nine games. They have physicality, quality one on one, they are strong in the air, well organised.

“It’s the last game before 21 days without the Premier League, before the international break. At home it’s massively important for us to take our points.”

Javi Gracia: ”You know City have high-quality players, a very good squad and maybe you have to do perfect defensive work.

“You have less possession than them, for sure, and you have to manage your possession to create some chances to score. Do very good defensive work and at the end, if you do it, you have some options to get a good result.”