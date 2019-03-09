This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
6,103 Views 2 Comments
Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:

What the manager’s have said…

Pep Guardiola: ”It is one of the toughest games we have in the last nine games. They have physicality, quality one on one, they are strong in the air, well organised.

“It’s the last game before 21 days without the Premier League, before the international break. At home it’s massively important for us to take our points.”

Javi Gracia: ”You know City have high-quality players, a very good squad and maybe you have to do perfect defensive work.

“You have less possession than them, for sure, and you have to manage your possession to create some chances to score. Do very good defensive work and at the end, if you do it, you have some options to get a good result.”

Right, half an hour to go before we get underway. How do we see this one unfolding? Let us know below.


TEAM NEWS: Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side which beat Bournemouth 1-0 last weekend.

Goalscorer that day off the bench Riyad Mahrez starts on the wing, with Bernardo Silva dropping into midfield to replace the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

Captain Vincent Kompany is also handed a start, replacing John Stones at centre back.

Javi Gracia, meanwhile, has opted for an almost entire switch-up from his starting XI that beat Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

He makes a grand total of seven changes for today’s visit to the Etihad.

Miguel Britos, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Kiko Femenia, Tom Cleverley, Andre Gray and Isaac Success replace Adrian Mariappa, Craig Cathcart, Jose Holebas, Will Hughes, Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Troy Deeney.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

Substitutes: Danilo, Laporte, Delph, Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Muric.

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Britos, Kabasele, Masina, Capoue, Doucoure, Femenia, Cleverley, Gray, Success.

Substitutes: Gomes, Deulofeu, Deeney, Sema, Cathcart, Quina, Holebas.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Good afternoon everybody. You’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute liveblog of today’s Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad.

Nine games to go. There are just nine more games remaining in this year’s intriguing, pulsating title race.

Pep Guardiola’s men can stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points with a win against Watford today, applying pressure on Liverpool who take on Burnley at Anfield tomorrow.

There has been a decisive swing in the race for the title over the last month, with Jurgen Klopp’s side dropping points to all of Leicester, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton since the end of January giving City a one-point advantage.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Source: Martin Rickett

Where Liverpool once enjoyed a seven point lead, now their destiny is out of their own hands as Guardiola’s defending champions lead the chase at the summit with two months to go.

Today City face a Watford side which has genuinely impressed this season. They currently occupy 8th place and, on top of that, have an FA Cup quarter-final to look forward to as well next Saturday at home to Crystal Palace.

It’s been a great season at Vicarage Road in 2018/19, and Javi Gracia’s charges will be hoping to do Liverpool fans a favour by causing an upset. All that said, this is a Watford side which suffered a 5-0 humiliation at Anfield just over a week ago.

You wouldn’t rule out a similar scoreline at the Etihad today if Man City are in the mood. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 5.30pm, with today’s game live on BT Sport 1 if you are near a TV set.

