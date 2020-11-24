Fernandes bags brace as Man United do more than enough against dangerous Basaksehir

BRUNO FERNANDES SCORED a scorcher and capitalised on a goalkeeping error to send Manchester United on their way to a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men remained three points clear atop Group H in the Uefa Champions League.

Despite Marcus Rashford giving the hosts a 3-0 first-half advantage from the penalty spot (Fernandes reluctantly handed him the ball despite being on the verge of a hat-trick), United were forced to fend off an attempted Basaksehir fightback in the second half until Daniel James eased all tension as he broke his goalscoring drought in stoppage time.

Deniz Turuc had beaten David De Gea with a free-kick to make it 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining — as confirmed by goal-line technology — and the visitors inflicted a handful of nervy moments on United late on; indeed, they created enough chances over 90 minutes to feel as though they might have earned a positive result were it not for their own defensive lapses.

Ultimately, however, they couldn’t sufficiently peg back United, who were imperious at times during the opening hour especially, and who capped things off through James following a wonderful counter-attacking move at the death.

Solskjaer’s side now only need a point from their remaining two Group H matches to secure progress to the last 16, which they have only reached three times since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The United great was in attendance on Tuesday and will have had flashbacks to Paul Scholes when Fernandes fired home a thumping strike on the bounce just seven minutes in.

Fernandes’ second of the evening was a tap-in after Basaksehir goalkeeper Mert Gunok flapped at a cross, with Rashford then firing home the spot-kick he won to put the hosts in cruise control.

The Portuguese looked rather annoyed to be giving the ball to the forward when hoping to complete a hat-trick just days after his spot-kick winner — following a retake — against West Brom, but claimed post-match he had told Rashford following that Premier League victory that the Englishman could take “the next one”.

Edinson Cavani, making his first United start, and Donny van de Beek impressed while Rashford, deployed on the right of Solskjaer’s front three, quickly made his presence felt.

The England forward displayed brilliant footwork and persistence inside the opening two minutes to make space for a shot that he could not follow up after an initial save.

Anthony Martial showed similar skill when twisting former United full-back Rafael’s blood before seeing his cutback thwarted.

Cavani impressed on his first United start. Source: PA

The home side’s intent would soon translate into an early opener. Alex Telles’ corner from the left was only cleared as far as Fernandes on the edge of the box and the midfielder unleashed a stunning strike that flew into the top right corner.

It was as crisp a strike as you could wish to see and United kept their foot on the gas, with Fernandes sending a sublime ball through for Rashford to thread a first-time shot between goalkeeper Gunok’s legs from an acute angle.

The goal was ruled out for offside but United would get their second in the 19th minute. Telles swung in a cross and Gunok flapped with Cavani lurking, allowing Fernandes to turn into an empty net from six yards.

Visiting skipper Edin Visca was looking the Turkish champions’ biggest threat but United were keeping them at arm’s length, with Basaksehir’s hopes of getting anything out of this match extinguished in the 35th minute.

Victor Lindelof’s ball out from the back sent Rashford scampering through, only for Boli Bolingoli to barge him over in the box. Rashford stepped up for the penalty rather than two-goal Fernandes, sending Gunok the wrong way after a lengthy VAR review.

Demba Ba twice had chances to reduce the deficit before the break – the second leading Solskjaer to bellow at Aaron Wan-Bissaka – with Visca forcing De Gea into a smart low save shortly after the restart.

Greenwood and James celebrate the latter's goal. Source: PA

Rafael lashed wildly over as Solskjaer rung the changes that, combined with their comfortable lead, saw them chug along until the visitors pulled one back in the 75th minute. De Gea pushed away Turuc’s left-footed free-kick but referee Ovidiu Hategan pointed to his watch to indicate the ball had crossed the line.

United’s goalkeeper bellowed at his team to “wake up” after Visca rattled the crossbar soon afterwards but United were able to hold the visitors at bay despite being put under a reasonable amount of pressure.

The hosts added a fourth as Mason Greenwood crossed for fellow substitute James to coolly turn home at the end of a stoppage-time counter attack.