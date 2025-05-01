Manchester United thrash Athletic Bilbao to close in on Europa League final

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE on course to reach the Europa League final after Ruben Amorim’s side blew away 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in a stunning semi-final first leg in Spain.

The Red Devils’ worst-ever Premier League campaign has meant it has long been a case of Bilbao or bust for them, with the 21 May showpiece back at the Basque outfit’s San Mames stadium.

Athletic’s dreams of winning a first European trophy on home turf appeared to go up in smoke after their fierce start to Thursday’s match was followed by a first-half implosion, with Casemiro’s opener compounded by Daniel Vivian seeing red for bringing down Rasmus Hojlund.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot and United’s nerveless skipper added a second before the break at a furious San Mames, where Amorim’s men now look set to return later this month to face Bodo/Glimt or, more likely, Tottenham.

Advertisement

The Portuguese admitted on the eve of the game that Europa League glory would not save their season, but it would secure silverware and much-needed Champions League qualification for a side sat 14th in the Premier League standings.

Athletic need a miracle in Manchester next Thursday after a night they entered with such hope and excitement ended in an excruciating loss.