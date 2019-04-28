1 min ago

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of a crucial game in the Fight for Champions League Football, which is currently being fought with all the calm, level-headed poise of a scrap outside a chipper on a Saturday night.

Chelsea’s trip to Old Trafford comes after defeats for both Spurs and Arsenal, with United today avoiding the latter’s fate by losing three league games in a week.

This game is the last of the Top Six battles this season, which guarantees that at least one of the sides slugging it out for third and fourth will pick up a point this weekend.

Get in touch with us by commenting below the line, tweeting @gcooney93 or emailing gavincooney@the42.ie.

Team news is imminent, but until then, please enjoy this video of a Premier League side trying to establish themselves in fourth place.