Thursday 15 July 2021
Man United release 2021/22 home kit featuring new shirt sponsor

Software company TeamViewer replaces Chevrolet in a five-year deal worth €275 million.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 11:56 AM
19 minutes ago 1,204 Views 4 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED’S NEW home kit for the 2021/22 season has been officially unveiled today.

Man United home kit Bruno Fernandes in the strip. Source: Twitter/Manchester United

Once again made by Adidas, the Premier League club have a new shirt sponsor as software company TeamViewer replaces Chevrolet after agreeing a record-breaking five-year deal worth €275 million (£235m).

The red, white and black kit will be worn in the Premier League for the first time when United face Leeds on 14 August.

