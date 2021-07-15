Man United release 2021/22 home kit featuring new shirt sponsor

MANCHESTER UNITED’S NEW home kit for the 2021/22 season has been officially unveiled today.

Bruno Fernandes in the strip. Source: Twitter/Manchester United

Once again made by Adidas, the Premier League club have a new shirt sponsor as software company TeamViewer replaces Chevrolet after agreeing a record-breaking five-year deal worth €275 million (£235m).

The red, white and black kit will be worn in the Premier League for the first time when United face Leeds on 14 August.

Welcome, @TeamViewer 🤝#MUFC #BringingYouCloser pic.twitter.com/83y372oF62 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2021

