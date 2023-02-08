Advertisement
Wednesday 8 February 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Jadon Sancho.
# All Square
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip
Sancho equalised after Marcus Rashford had pulled one back for the hosts.
4.3k
9
32 minutes ago

SUBSTITUTE JADON SANCHO secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.

The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.

Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.

But Erik ten Hag’s United are made of stern stuff and rallied impressively, with Marcus Rashford’s header followed by substitute Sancho’s first goal since September in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Illan Meslier superbly stopped Varane scoring a winner at the end of a rip-roaring tussle that adds excitement ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at a bouncing Elland Road.

Leeds may have Marsch’s full-time successor in place for the sides’ second meeting in five days, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot among the favourites.

Author
Press Association
