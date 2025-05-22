Man United board to ‘keep faith’ with Amorim despite Europa League loss

MANCHESTER UNITED REMAIN behind head coach Ruben Amorim despite Wednesday’s damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The Red Devils blew their chance to salvage a soul-destroying season as their first European loss of the campaign meant silverware and Champions League qualification slipped through their fingers in Bilbao.

United’s meek 1-0 defeat at San Mames compounded their worst top-flight campaign since relegation 51 years ago, with the side sat 16th in the table – a point above victors Spurs – heading into Sunday’s season finale at home to Aston Villa.

Amorim has overseen just six Premier League wins since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November and admitted after Wednesday’s costly defeat he would walk away without compensation if the club or fans wanted him to.

Heading into the final, the Portuguese apparently had the club’s full support irrespective of the outcome against Tottenham, and it’s understood he retains the backing of the hierarchy despite the painful loss in Spain.

Several United players emphatically threw their support behind Amorim after the drab defeat, with skipper Bruno Fernandes saying he was “the right man” for what the club still see as a longer-term project.

Advertisement

Luke Shaw said the candid coach is “100% the right person” to oversee a change in “mindset” and “standards”, with fellow full-back Diogo Dalot offering similar support.

United’s defeat in the San Mames showpiece has far-reaching implications as the club will now spend a first campaign without European football since 2014-15.

Champions League qualification was estimated to be worth around €118 million (£100m) to the Red Devils, who have been tightening their belts under the direction of minority owner Jim Ratcliffe and are currently completing their second round of redundancies in a year.

Amorim revealed United had “two plans” for this summer’s transfer window after the final and it’s understood the basis of the club’s financial planning heading into the summer was the possibility of missing out on Europe, albeit with the hope of moving away from Plan A.

The financial situation meant United were already booked in for a controversial post-season trip to Asia immediately after Sunday’s match against Villa at Old Trafford, where the reception for the misfiring side will be fascinating.

Alejandro Garnacho was restricted to a substitute role in Bilbao. Adam Davy / PA Adam Davy / PA / PA

‘Our season was shit’

Alejandro Garnacho was non-committal over his future after expressing annoyance at being named on the bench on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season, with Napoli and Chelsea expressing interest in signing the Argentina international during the winter transfer window.

That speculation will only intensity after Garnacho – like his brother Roberto on Instagram – expressed frustration at starting as a substitute.

The academy graduate had started every knockout match in the run to the final and eventually replaced Mason Mount in the 71st minute.

“Obviously it’s hard for everyone,” Garnacho told reporters. “Our season was shit. We didn’t beat anyone in the league.

“We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more. Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today… I don’t know.

“I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”