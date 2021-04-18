BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Sunday 18 April 2021
Mason Greenwood at the double to help United overcome Burnley

The sides were level until the youngster scored his second goal in the 84th minute.

By Press Association Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,587 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413659
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring the second goal for Manchester United against Burnley.
Image: PA
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring the second goal for Manchester United against Burnley.
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring the second goal for Manchester United against Burnley.
Image: PA

MASON GREENWOOD’S SECOND-HALF double and a stoppage-time goal from Edinson Cavani helped Manchester United close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to eight points after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Burnley.

It looked set to be a frustrating outing for the Red Devils as Greenwood’s 48th-minute opener was almost instantly cancelled out by James Tarkowski for Burnley, who had not lost on their previous four visits to Old Trafford.

But Greenwood’s deflected strike in the 84th minute put his side ahead again before substitute Cavani added gloss to the scoreline as United kept their remote hopes of reeling in their crosstown rivals alive.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were far from fluent – and had some luck in the opening seconds as Chris Wood saw his header ruled out for a marginal offside call – but this was their fifth successive league victory.

Marcus Rashford, doubtful beforehand because of a foot complaint he has been managing for the last few weeks, was influential for United but he was withdrawn before Greenwood and then Cavani made sure of a win for the hosts.

A third successive defeat was cruel on 17th-placed Burnley, who find themselves six points above the drop zone after Fulham’s draw at Arsenal earlier on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Read next:

