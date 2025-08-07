Manchester United want €58 million for Alejandro Garnacho

MANCHESTER UNITED want £50 million (€58 million) for Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old’s future has appeared to be away from Old Trafford since the winger, like his brother Roberto, on Instagram, expressed frustration at starting May’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham on the bench.

Advertisement

United boss Ruben Amorim reportedly told Garnacho in the days after the defeat in Bilbao that he would be allowed to leave, and the Argentina international has spent pre-season training away from the first team.

Chelsea were linked with a move in January and are thought to have been in dialogue this summer, with the Red Devils understood to be seeking a £50m fee for the academy graduate.

Garnacho was omitted from United’s pre-season tour to the United States, where head coach Amorim said last week: “You can see he’s a really talented boy.

“Sometimes things don’t work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is, but it’s clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership. I can understand that. It’s not a problem.

“Sometimes (as a player) you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge.”

Garnacho joined from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and starred in United’s 2022 FA Youth Cup win, before scoring in the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City two years later. He has scored 26 goals in 144 first-team appearances.