This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mancini warns Kean after red card against Ireland

The Italy U21 star was dismissed for pushing Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott in the chest.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,476 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848246
Everton striker Moise Kean was sent off for Italy's U21 side.
Everton striker Moise Kean was sent off for Italy's U21 side.
Everton striker Moise Kean was sent off for Italy's U21 side.

ITALY BOSS Roberto Mancini has told Moise Kean to “be more careful” after the striker was sent off in a European U21 Championship qualifier.

Kean was dismissed for pushing Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott in the chest. Tottenham player Parrott also saw red following the clash.

It is not the first disciplinary issue Kean has faced this year, the 19-year-old having been left out at this year’s European U21 Championship finals by coach Luigi Di Biagio after repeated breaches of team rules.

Kean was then omitted from Mancini’s senior Italy squad for this international break having struggled to make an impact in the Premier League for Everton, the club he joined from Juventus in August.

“I’m sorry for yesterday’s expulsion,” Mancini told reporters on Friday. “He was also unlucky. But he is always involved, he must be more careful.”

Brescia teenager Sandro Tonali played in the same team as Kean in Dublin on Thursday, and the midfielder, uncapped at senior level, has been brought into Mancini’s squad for Saturday’s home game against Greece.

The Azzurri are closing in on qualification for Euro 2020 having recorded a perfect six wins out of six games in Group J, and while victory against John van ‘t Schip’s side would be enough to secure a place at the finals, Mancini is taking nothing for granted.

We have to think about qualifying, this match will not be easy,” Mancini added. ”I don’t know how they will play, but we always want to have our footprint and we want to win.

“Qualification is certainly not a sure thing, we have a serious opponent tomorrow night, who we must beat.

“Now comes the Euros as it’s the first competition we’ll have to face. Then, certainly, we’ll turn our attentions to the [2022] World Cup in Qatar.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie