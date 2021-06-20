Uefa drop disciplinary investigation into Manuel Neuer's rainbow armband

Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband in Germany’s two games so far.

GERMANY CAPTAIN MANUEL Neuer will not face any disciplinary action after wearing a rainbow armband during Euro 2020 games, Uefa has announced.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has donned the armband for matches against France and Portugal to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month, prompting the European governing body to investigate whether it could be viewed as a political statement.

But Uefa has concluded there is no case to answer, given the 35-year-old was “promoting a good cause”.

A Uefa spokesperson said: “Uefa looked into the armband worn by the player in question and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity, the team will not face disciplinary proceedings.”

The German Football Association said it had received a letter from Uefa confirming the matter should be considered closed.

The DFB posted on Twitter on Sunday evening: “Uefa have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain’s armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.

“In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause’.”

