That’s been coming. After a period of extended Ireland pressure, Nick Timoney gets over the line following some good work from Gavin Coombes. Ciarán Frawley does really well to slot the conversion and Ireland now hold a healthy lead in Wellington.
Coombes goes close under pressure from a sea of black jerseys, but referee Karl Dickson says no try. From the next lineout, Ireland power forward again with a good maul, and Dickson calls for another penalty.
Ollie Norris gets the yellow card for a side entry, so now both teams are down to 14.
A tough one for Cian Prendergast. New Zealand win a penalty, take it quickly, Prendergast makes the tackle but wasn’t back far enough.
Ireland now down to 14 for the next 10 minutes. A blow for Ireland, but Treadwell – who has started really well – gets up to steal the resulting lineout and now it’s Ireland who are deep in the Maori half.
Niall Scannell does well to win a penalty as the Maoris apply pressure in the Ireland half. Ireland holding up well in the early scrums and slowly growing into the game. Gavin Coombes has had some nice touches and Jordan Larmour has flashed that quick footwork a couple of times.
15mins: Māori All Blacks 5 Ireland 7
The home team looking really dangerous again in these early stages, breaking from deep and finding gaps when there appears to be very little on. Stevenson has made another strong break, with Earls burned down the right, but a promising move breaks down with a knock-on in the Ireland 22. The Maoris have enjoyed 75% of the possession across the opening 15 minutes, but Ireland still lead by two points.
9mins: Māori All Blacks 5 Ireland 7
Out of nowhere, Ireland strike back. They win a lineout in the Maori half and Keith Earls is sharpest to react, noticing the home side have momentarily switched off and quickly playing in Jordan Larmour, who can race through from distance unchallenged. Ciarán Frawley converts and Ireland lead in Wellington. Really clever play from Earls and Larmour.
A poor start from Ireland. An error from the kick-off leads to a Maori scrum and from there it’s all Maori pressure. After a couple of snipes at the Ireland defence, the opening try comes rather easily, the home side moving the ball from right to left before Shaun Stevenson rounds Michael Lowry to dot down the opening score of the game.
Josh Ioane drags the conversion well wide, but conditions are challenging in Wellington, with heavy rain before kick off and a swirling wind.
TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS (9)