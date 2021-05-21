Marcelo Bielsa reveals talks held with Leeds over new contract

MARCELO BIELSA HAS outlined that talks have taken place between himself and Leeds over extending his stay at the club.

The 65-year-old Argentinian insists he is not considering other options, but reiterated there will be no announcement on his future until the end of the season.

“I can’t not say I have revised with the authorities of the club all the variables that means to carry on, ” said Bielsa, whose side will play their final game of the season in front of a limited number of fans at Elland Road against West Brom on Sunday.

“But like I say, at one moment, I prefer for the season to finish and take the decision of all the elements of judgement on the table.”

Bielsa, in his third season as Leeds’ head coach, has always maintained his preference for only signing year-to-year contracts.

The former Argentina and Chile boss added: “I want to protect myself from the effect of not giving a response when the surroundings would like it.

“I am not considering any alternative option. I am being sincere, I do not have alternative options.”

Leeds announced earlier on Friday that promotion winners Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi will leave the club at the end of the season.

The two fan favourites, who both played key roles in securing Leeds’ return to the top flight, will say their farewells on Sunday.

Leeds said in a statement that “we cannot put into words the gratitude and thanks we share for both players”, and Bielsa paid his own tribute.

“I would have been satisfied had they continued in the squad that I manage,” he said.