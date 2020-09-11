Leeds' Bielsa ends speculation and commits to Premier League campaign

Bielsa has agreed to stay for another year.

Bielsa has agreed to stay for another year.

LEEDS HAVE ANNOUNCED that head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal.

Bielsa, whose side launch their first Premier League campaign in 16 years at Liverpool on Saturday, confirmed on Thursday he would stay at Elland Road for at least one more season.

A club statement read: “Leeds are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020-21 season.”

Leeds fans had grown increasingly anxious over the delay in the announcement despite the club’s assurances since the end of last season that they expected Bielsa to renew his deal.

The club added: “Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.

“Bielsa last season guided Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the league by 10 points and creating history in the club’s centenary campaign.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The feat earned Leeds United a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, which will get under way on Saturday, with an away trip to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool.”

The 65-year-old told a press conference on Thursday that negotiations over a new deal had been finalised and that he would be staying.

When Bielsa first arrived at Elland Road in June 2018, his contract gave Leeds the option of renewing his deal at the end of the following three seasons.

He fell short of ending Leeds’ top-flight exile at the end of his first season when his side lost out to Derby in the play-off semi-finals.