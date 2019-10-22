This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What the f*ck?' - Inter midfielder bristles at Champions League question during press conference

The Croatia international was heard swearing under his breath.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 6:41 PM
INTER MIDFIELDER MARCELO Brozovic has admitted that he has to improve in order to show his worth within the Serie A side during a rather testy pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

The Croatia international, who joined the Italian outfit in 2015, was left frustrated by questions ahead of his team’s Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund later this week.

The 26-year-old, who fielded questions alongside manager Antonio Conte prior to the visit of the Bundesliga heavyweights, was seen to audiably swear at one point following a question to his coach.

After former Juventus boss Conte was asked whether Wednesday’s game was a make-or-break match for their European hopes, Brozovic muttered ‘what the f*ck?’ under his breath, earning a chuckle from his coach.

The ex-Chelsea manager has seen his side take a point from just their first two European games, with both Dortmund and Barcelona leading the charge in Group F.

Elsewhere in the press conference, however, Brozovic hailed Conte’s methods, describing the current side as the ‘best’ he has been a part of, while admitting that he still needs to improve his technical game.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man will be missing his regular partner Stefano Sensi through injury for the vital clash at San Siro.

“This is, of course, the best Inter I played in,” he stated. “Many experienced players have arrived and we’re certainly strong. An important game is waiting for us tomorrow, we’re playing at home and we want to win.

“My way of playing doesn’t change that much without Sensi, I just have to do my thing. Things will be tougher without him, but we still have to win.

“Three or four years ago, I was younger. Many things have changed because I also became a dad and, to me, that’s the most important thing. I see things differently now.

“I also worked alone when I wasn’t fit. I’ve worked a lot and [Conte] arrived with clear ideas about what he wanted from me.

“I still need to improve in the defensive phase. I have to be more attentive and the coach has also told me that.

“I have to act as a defensive shield. I can do more. Maybe I lose the ball too easily sometimes, so I have to be more focused.”

