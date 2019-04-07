This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marco Reus rages at 'catastrophic' Dortmund defeat to Bayern

The black and yellow lost top spot in the Bundesliga after a 5-0 battering in Der Klassiker.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,988 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4580782
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus

MARCO REUS INSISTS Borussia Dortmund cannot talk about winning the Bundesliga title after going down to a humiliating 5-0 defeat against rivals Bayern Munich.

Lucien Favre’s side are now a point behind champions Bayern at the summit after a nightmare outing where they were 4-0 down by half-time.

Six matches remain in the top flight this season and, although Reus acknowledges there could be further twists to come, the Germany forward maintains Dortmund must focus only on a grim post-mortem of an abject outing.

“We played catastrophic, we defended catastrophic,” he told reporters. “I don’t have an explanation for that. We [applied] zero pressure. Bayern were much better, we have to admit that.

“Nevertheless, we have to analyse this loss, we mustn’t play like that against any opponent.

“It was once again a lesson for us, because we just did not play as a team. The only positive is that we are only one point behind and Bayern also have two or three hard opponents in the next weeks.

“But we do not have to talk about the championship if we play like that.”

Favre selected Reus in a central attacking role against Bayern, something the 29-year-old feels does not play to his strengths.

“Everyone knows that this is not my favourite position and that I do not want to play there,” he added.

“But that should not be an excuse. The coach has to decide that.”

Favre, meanwhile, contended that his side had spent too much time fretting about the title itself. 

“The 5-0 is difficult to understand but it is well-deserved. Congratulations to my colleague.

“You clearly have to say that this was a lesson for us. We had the chance to score the first goal which could have changed the game.

“Bayern kept dominating the game with more speed and better movements. They played on a higher level. It was a lesson and after 4-0 it’s tough to come back in the second half.

We have to focus on the next game. Today we were probably too concentrated and we were thinking too much about the title. We are still facing six difficult games, it was always tight until now, also the last game against Wolfsburg or in Berlin. We have to focus on the next game, we cannot change it now.

“We have to give our best but only think about the next game.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie