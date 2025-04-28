Marcus Rashford expected to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

ASTON VILLA FORWARD Marcus Rashford is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, the PA news agency understands.

Rashford was left out of Unai Emery’s squad for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace, with the manager saying afterwards that the player, who joined Villa on loan for the rest of the campaign from Manchester United in the January transfer window, was likely out for “some weeks”.

Advertisement

After being knocked out of both the Champions League and FA Cup this month, Villa only have four Premier League matches to play this term as they switch their focus to the fight for a place in Europe in 2025-26.

Rashford is not permitted to play against his parent club on the final day of the season, meaning the last game he would be eligible for would be against Tottenham on 18 May.

Asked on Saturday why Rashford was not in his squad, Emery said: “He’s injured. He got injured this week and (on Friday) we did a test. Hamstring. We are going to try to test him each match, but he’s injured and probably some weeks he is not available.”

The 27-year-old England international, who has three years left on his United deal, is due to return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan deal, with Villa pondering whether to trigger a €47 million (£40m) buy option.

He has made 17 appearances for Villa, scoring four times and providing six assists.