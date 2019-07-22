This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Son of France legend Lilian Thuram signs for German top-flight club

The 21-year-old striker has joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Guingamp.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jul 2019, 5:35 PM
22 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4734974
Thuram holds up the Gladbach shirt.
Image: Twitter/Gladbach
Thuram holds up the Gladbach shirt.
Thuram holds up the Gladbach shirt.
Image: Twitter/Gladbach

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH HAVE completed the signing France U21 striker Marcus Thuram from Guingamp in a deal worth a reported €12 million.

The 21-year-old – son of World Cup winner and France great Lilian Thuram – has penned a four-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Thuram joined Guingamp in 2017 from Sochaux and scored 17 goals in 72 appearances across all competitions for the French side.

Nine of those goals came in Ligue 1 last term, but they did not prove enough to stop Guingamp from being relegated to the second tier.

Thuram then spent the summer representing France at the U21 European Championships, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by eventual champions Spain.

Soccer - World Cup France 98 - Final - Brazil v France Lillian Thuram and Brazil captain Dunga during the 1998 World Cup final. Source: EMPICS Sport

“We’re thrilled to have Marcus on board,” said Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl in a statement.

He is a fast, robust and dangerous attacker who fits into our squad well. We’re confident that he will make his mark in the Bundesliga.”

Thuram joins a Gladbach side that finished fifth in Bundesliga last season — three points off the top four and Champions League qualification.

