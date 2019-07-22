Son of France legend Lilian Thuram signs for German top-flight club

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH HAVE completed the signing France U21 striker Marcus Thuram from Guingamp in a deal worth a reported €12 million.

The 21-year-old – son of World Cup winner and France great Lilian Thuram – has penned a four-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Thuram joined Guingamp in 2017 from Sochaux and scored 17 goals in 72 appearances across all competitions for the French side.

Nine of those goals came in Ligue 1 last term, but they did not prove enough to stop Guingamp from being relegated to the second tier.

Thuram then spent the summer representing France at the U21 European Championships, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by eventual champions Spain.

Lillian Thuram and Brazil captain Dunga during the 1998 World Cup final. Source: EMPICS Sport

“We’re thrilled to have Marcus on board,” said Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl in a statement.

He is a fast, robust and dangerous attacker who fits into our squad well. We’re confident that he will make his mark in the Bundesliga.”

Thuram joins a Gladbach side that finished fifth in Bundesliga last season — three points off the top four and Champions League qualification.

