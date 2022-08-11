Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan announces retirement

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Marie Hourihan has announced her retirement.

Having most recently played at Birmingham City, the 33-year-old confirmed the news in a heartfelt message on social media this morning.

“As a kid I didn’t think it was possible for me to become a professional football player, I’m happy I was wrong,” she wrote.

“For the past 11 years I’ve been privileged to play alongside and against some of the best players in the world. Granted, conceding a few goals along the way.

“To my team mates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with, I say thank you and wish you all the very best for the upcoming season. Which on the back of the magnificent Euros performance by the Lionesses, will be the best yet.

“For me now it’s time to step away from playing and move into another area of the game and embracing a new challenge.”

Hourihan has enjoyed a colourful career. The London-born shot-stopper first represented Ireland at senior level in 2017, serving as Emma Byrne’s successor.

She qualified through her father and mother who hail from Cork and Roscommon respectively, and kept 10 clean sheets in 24 caps — the last of those the 3-0 Euro 2022 qualifier defeat away to Germany in September 2020 — through her term as number one

Hourihan was last included in an Ireland squad in April 2021, for a friendly against Denmark, though was later ruled out through injury, having previously fallen down the goalkeeper pecking order behind Courtney Brosnan and Grace Moloney.

Both playing regularly in the Women’s Super League, they’ve since been joined by Megan Walsh, among others, in Vera Pauw’s ‘keeper department, with Brosnan establishing herself as first-choice.

Hourihan played second fiddle for her second stint at Birmingham last season, and was released this summer upon the expiration of her contract. Before that, she lined out for SC Braga in Portugal.

She began her trophy-laden senior career with Manchester City, having come through Fulham’s Centre of Excellence. She also played at Chelsea, Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City, among others.