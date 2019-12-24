Previous Man United target Mandzukic leaves Juventus for Qatar

CROATIAN STRIKER MARIO Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail SC from Juventus on what’s understood to be an 18-month contract.

The 33-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United since the summer but will instead follow the money to the Middle East, where he’ll line out for Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League — the Gulf state’s highest professional league.

Juve are expected to earn €5.5m from the sale.

Mandzukic spent four and a half years with the Bianconeri, winning four Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup. He scored 44 goals in 162 appearances during his spell with the Italian champions.

At Al-Duhail, he will work under Rui Faria — former assistant to Jose Mourinho.