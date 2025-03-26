Marissa Sheva signs for Sunderland as Ireland's performance coach departs

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MARISSA Sheva has signed for Sunderland on a permanent deal, the club has announced.

The 27-year-old will join Jessie Stapleton, who is on loan from West Ham, at the Championship outfit.

Sheva had been without a club since her departure from Portland Thorns in December.

The American-born midfielder was named in Carla Ward’s Ireland squad yesterday for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Greece. She was unattached on the squad list, though it was noted that a signing announcement was imminent.

Sheva featured against both Türkiye and Slovenia last month, bringing her caps tally to 12.

“I’m so happy to have signed with Sunderland and be a part of this incredible club,” Sheva said following the announcement.

“I’m excited to work with Mel, Steph and the group of girls that have been putting in the work all season. We’ve only got a few games to go, but I’m excited to help the team finish the season strong.”

Meanwhile, Ivi Casagrande has departed her role as performance coach of the Irish women’s national team, with Holly Pickett added to Ward’s staff.

Pickett most recently worked with San Diego Wave in the NWSL and previously collaborated with Ward at both Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

Casagrande announced her shock exit on Instagram yesterday, hours after Ward unveiled her squad for the upcoming games against Greece.

The popular Brazilian coach says she wants to focus her work on coach education and grassroots football going forward.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved over the past 18 months and incredibly grateful for the players, staff and colleagues who have made the journey so meaningful,” Casagrade wrote. “This isn’t a goodbye to Irish football or to coaching – just a shift in how and where I show up.”

A raft of Irish players posted supportive comments in response, with captain Katie McCabe hailing her as a “top class coach” and Ward adding, “It was short but an absolute pleasure”.