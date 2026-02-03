Mark English breaks his Irish indoor 800m record again

MARK ENGLISH HAS once again broken his own Irish indoor 800m record in Ostrava.

The Donegal veteran clocked 1:44.23 to finish third at the Czech Indoor Gala, a World Indoor Tour Gold meeting.

The time shaves 0.42 of a second off his previous record set on 18 January in Luxembourg. English ran 1:44.65 on that occasion.

The 32-year-old now moves to tenth on the world all-time list for 800m indoors — and sixth on the European list.

English has made a stunning start to the 2026 season, also lowering his own Irish indoor record over 600m from 1:16.64 to 1:15.80 in Dublin last month. He bettered both his 600m and 800m indoor records across four days.

The 2025 European 800m bronze medallist will now continue his preparations for the World Indoor Championships in Poland in March.