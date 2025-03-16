Mark English ruled out of World Indoor Championships after European 800m bronze

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has been ruled out of the World Indoor Championships in China next week due to illness.

The Donegal star won 800m bronze at the European Indoor Championships in Netherlands last Sunday, but will not toe the line at world level.

English shared the news on his Instagram story this morning.

“Unfortunately, I will not be competing at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China,” he wrote.

“I’m dealing with an illness that I picked up since the European Indoors in Apeldoorn.

“Massively disappointing for me personally, but I want to wish the team and my Fast 8 Track Club teammates travelling the very best of luck.”

English’s 800m counterpart Cian McPhillips is reportedly due to miss out also.

The Longford Leader is reporting that McPhillips has suffered “a stress fracture of the fibula”.

McPhillips in action at European Indoors last weekend. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Longford 22-year-old fell in his 800m heat in Apeldoorn, but was later reinstated for the semi-final, in which he finished seventh.

It’s understood a scan when McPhillips returned to Ireland revealed the injury.

3000m European gold medallist Sarah Healy and pentathlon bronze star Kate O’Connor are set to lead the Irish team at World Indoors, with Sarah Lavin (60m hurdles) and Andrew Coscoran (1500m, 3000m) also due to compete.

Sophie O’Sullivan (1500m) and James Gormley (3000m) have been selected too, pending the allocation of quota places.

Nicola Tuthill makes history for Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Nicola Tuthill has won the first-ever Irish gold medal at the European Throwing Cup.

The Cork Olympian secured U23 hammer gold in Nicosia with a mark of 69.74m – less than half a metre away from her personal best in the early part of the season.