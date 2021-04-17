BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

Keane facing one-match ban in AFL while O'Connor out injured and Nash set for start

Contrasting fortunes for the Irish players in the AFL this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 2:42 PM
13 minutes ago 229 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5412893

CORK’S MARK KEANE is facing a one-match suspension in the AFL while there is contrasting team news for Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Meath’s Conor Nash before tomorrow’s games that conclude the Round 5 action in Australia.

Keane made his second appearance for Collingwood in the AFL yesterday after recovering from a finger injury he suffered in pre-season. The Mitchelstown native had made his debut in the AFL last August before commanding the headlines when he returned home in November to score the match-winning goal for Cork in the Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

Yesterday’s game ended in disappointment as Collingwood lost out 103-76 to the West Coast Eagles.

Keane is now in line to miss a game, offered that suspension for a delibrate trip on West Coast Eagles player Josh Kennedy. Keane, who signed a new two-year contract with Collingwood last October, has 24 hours to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile Kerry’s Mark O’Connor misses out through injury for the Geelong Cats for tomorrow’s game with North Melbourne as they seek to bounce back from last week’s loss to Melbourne Demons.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meath’s Conor Nash is set to play his first game of the 2021 season for Hawthorn after being listed in the interchange for their clash against Melbourne Demons tomorrow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie