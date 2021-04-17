Keane facing one-match ban in AFL while O'Connor out injured and Nash set for start

CORK’S MARK KEANE is facing a one-match suspension in the AFL while there is contrasting team news for Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Meath’s Conor Nash before tomorrow’s games that conclude the Round 5 action in Australia.

Keane made his second appearance for Collingwood in the AFL yesterday after recovering from a finger injury he suffered in pre-season. The Mitchelstown native had made his debut in the AFL last August before commanding the headlines when he returned home in November to score the match-winning goal for Cork in the Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

Yesterday’s game ended in disappointment as Collingwood lost out 103-76 to the West Coast Eagles.

Keane is now in line to miss a game, offered that suspension for a delibrate trip on West Coast Eagles player Josh Kennedy. Keane, who signed a new two-year contract with Collingwood last October, has 24 hours to appeal the decision.

Mark Keane has been offered a one-match ban for tripping Josh Kennedy during the clash against West Coast. pic.twitter.com/TPNpj68uiA — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile Kerry’s Mark O’Connor misses out through injury for the Geelong Cats for tomorrow’s game with North Melbourne as they seek to bounce back from last week’s loss to Melbourne Demons.

Meath’s Conor Nash is set to play his first game of the 2021 season for Hawthorn after being listed in the interchange for their clash against Melbourne Demons tomorrow.

