Ex-Ireland and Liverpool winger Kennedy named head coach of Macclesfield Town

The 43-year-old has taken over at the struggling League Two club.

By Ben Blake Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 2,489 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4967798
Kennedy (centre) with Danny Whitaker (left) and Danny Butterfield.
Image: mtfc.co.uk
Kennedy (centre) with Danny Whitaker (left) and Danny Butterfield.
Image: mtfc.co.uk

MACCESFIELD TOWN HAVE appointed Mark Kennedy as their new head coach. 

The ex-Republic of Ireland international has agreed an initial deal that runs to the end of the season. 

The Silkmen, currently third from bottom in League Two, will be hoping 43-year-old Kennedy can spark an upturn in fortunes and preserve their Football League status this term. 

They were handed a six-point deduction for non-payment of wages and for failing to fulfill a fixture against Crewe Alexandra in December — although the club plans to appeal that decision.

Kennedy is their third manager this season as Sol Campbell left by mutual consent in August, before his successor Daryl McMahon resigned after just four months in charge last month. 

robbie-fowler-and-mark-kennedy-2152000 Kennedy and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler during a testimonial game for Steve Staunton and Tony Cascarino at Lansdowne Road in 2000. Source: Tom Honan/INPHO

Capped 34 times for the Boys in Green, the Dubliner played for the likes of Milwall, Liverpool, Wimbledon, Manchester City and Wolves before retiring in 2012. 

His coaching career has seen him work with Man City’s academy, Ipswich Town’s first team and Wolves’ U23s. 

He was also on Campbell’s backroom team at Macclesfield last season. 

Kennedy will be assisted by former Crystal Palace defender Danny Butterfield and Macclesfield legend Danny Whitaker. 

His first game will be away to Colchester on Saturday afternoon. 

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

