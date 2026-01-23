Mark McCall: Former Ireland international to step down after 15 years as Saracens director of rugby

MARK MCCALL, ONE of the most successful coaches in English rugby, is to step down as director of rugby at Saracens at the end of the season, the English Prem club announced on Friday.

Former South Africa centre Brendan Venter — with whom he played at London Irish — will take over for a second stint as director of rugby.

Former Ireland international McCall, who has been director of rugby since 2011, guided the club to six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup crowns.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old was also at the helm when Saracens were relegated for financial irregularities, spending the 2020-21 season in the second division and leading them straight back to the Premiership.

The Ulster native will take on a technical role within the club and a place on the board.

“I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved at Saracens and grateful for the opportunity to have led the rugby programme for so long,” said McCall in a club statement.

I feel the time is right for change, while still remaining deeply involved in the club I care so much about.

“I’m really looking forward to supporting Brendan and contributing in a way that helps Saracens continue to move forward.”

It was Venter, during his first spell as director of rugby, who brought McCall into the Saracens set-up in 2009.

“Mark’s continued involvement was key to me accepting the appointment,” said 56-year-old Venter, who as a player was a member of the Springbok side that won the 1995 World Cup.

Saracens are currently sixth in the Prem, 11 points adrift of leaders Northampton, and face a last 16 Champions Cup tie at Bath in April.

– © AFP 2026