BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Advertisement

Arsenal send promising Irish youngster McGuinness on loan to Ipswich Town

The central defender, who’s an Ireland U19 international, will spend the season with the League One club.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 5:51 PM
49 minutes ago 1,511 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5212154
A loan move to Portman Road for Mark McGuinness.
Image: Ipswich Town FC
A loan move to Portman Road for Mark McGuinness.
A loan move to Portman Road for Mark McGuinness.
Image: Ipswich Town FC

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE announced the signing of Irish youngster Mark McGuinness on loan from Arsenal.

The 19-year-old central defender will spend the season with the Tractor Boys, who started their League One campaign positively by recording wins over Wigan Athletic and Bristol Rovers.

McGuinness impressed manager Paul Lambert while playing for Arsenal’s U23s against Ipswich a fortnight ago in the EFL Trophy. He also scored for Mikel Arteta’s first-team in a pre-season friendly against MK Dons last month. 

Born in London, McGuinness – whose father is from Derry – has been on Arsenal’s books since the age of 10. Standing at 6’4″, the towering defender broke into their U23 side last season.

Along with Newcastle United’s Oisin McEntee, he formed a formidable central defensive partnership as the Ireland U19s reached the semi-finals of the 2019 European Championships.

The move to Ipswich provides him with the opportunity to experience competitive senior football for the first time in his career. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Related Read

22.09.20 McClean exit 'highly unlikely' as O'Neill challenges winger to regain his place

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie