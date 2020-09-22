Arsenal send promising Irish youngster McGuinness on loan to Ipswich Town

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE announced the signing of Irish youngster Mark McGuinness on loan from Arsenal.

The 19-year-old central defender will spend the season with the Tractor Boys, who started their League One campaign positively by recording wins over Wigan Athletic and Bristol Rovers.

McGuinness impressed manager Paul Lambert while playing for Arsenal’s U23s against Ipswich a fortnight ago in the EFL Trophy. He also scored for Mikel Arteta’s first-team in a pre-season friendly against MK Dons last month.

Born in London, McGuinness – whose father is from Derry – has been on Arsenal’s books since the age of 10. Standing at 6’4″, the towering defender broke into their U23 side last season.

Along with Newcastle United’s Oisin McEntee, he formed a formidable central defensive partnership as the Ireland U19s reached the semi-finals of the 2019 European Championships.

The move to Ipswich provides him with the opportunity to experience competitive senior football for the first time in his career.