Dublin: 12°C Monday 14 November 2022
Mark Sykes in line for Ireland bow after he gets call up for friendlies

Stephen Kenny has brought in the Bristol City winger following the withdrawal of strikers Scott Hogan and Will Keane.

48 minutes ago 1,438 Views 0 Comments
Mark Sykes has been called up by Ireland.
Image: FAI

STEPHEN KENNY HAS called up Bristol City winger Mark Sykes for the upcoming friendlies with Norway and Malta.

The Ireland manager saw his attacking options dealt a blow following the withdrawal of strikers Scott Hogan and Will Keane through injury.

Sykes began the process of switching allegiances from Northern Ireland to the Republic after the Belfast native represented the IFA at underage level.

Kenny included him in his squad during the summer for games with Belgium and Lithuania but now looks in line to see some action over the coming days having impressed in Championship action so far this season.

Norway last night also confirmed that star striker Erling Haaland had been ruled out of the trip to Dublin this week.

