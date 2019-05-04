MARK TRAVERS SAYS his Premier League debut against Tottenham is an experience he’ll never forget after the 19-year-old’s clean sheet helped Bournemouth to a 1-0 win this afternoon.

Ireland's Mark Travers saves a header against Tottenham. Source: Matt Dunham

The Irish teenager made a string of important saves in the first half to keep the game scoreless, denying Lucas Moura on numerous occasions.

Speaking after the game, the Dubliner said his first senior league appearance for the club isn’t something he’ll forget any time soon.

“It was an unbelievable day for me,” he told Sky Sports.

It’s something I’ve worked toward the last number of years. To get the opportunity today was unbelievable, especially against a top side in Tottenham and then to get the three points as well.”

The 19-year-old got the nod ahead of Artur Boruc and Asmir Begovic for Saturday’s early kick-off and he revealed that he was only told he would start the day before the game.

“I just found out yesterday morning, the gaffer pulled me in. Surprisingly there weren’t too many surprises out there for myself. I felt good out there and enjoyed every minute.”

Asked which of his saves he felt was most memorable, he said: “I don’t know. It’s always the first one, isn’t it?

Your first save in the Premier League is unbelievable. I’ll always remember that one.”

The win lifts Bournemouth above Crystal Palace and Newcastle in the league and marks the Cherrie’s best ever finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham, meanwhile, missed their chance to secure Champions League football for next season and Chelsea can leapfrog their London rivals with a win at home to Watford tomorrow afternoon.

