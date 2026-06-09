Maro Itoje left out of England squad for latest training camp

MARO ITOJE HAS been left out of England’s latest training squad to continue the uncertainty over his involvement in the Nations Championship next month.

Steve Borthwick revealed in May that he was considering resting his captain for all, or part, of the 25,000-mile July tour that takes in fixtures against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Itoje, who has completed more Test minutes than any other player in the game since his debut in 2016, led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series triumph against Australia last summer and could be stood down amid “ongoing conversations” with Borthwick.

His name is missing from the 26-man squad who will take part in a three-day camp at England’s Surrey training base, although his Saracens colleagues Ben Earl, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Hugh Tizard, Noah Caluori and Tobias Elliott are present.

Advertisement

Saracens’ season ended with their Gallagher Prem defeat at Exeter on Saturday, so their contingent comes into contention for the uncapped international against a France XV in Vannes on 19 June.

There are no players from Prem semi-finalists Bath, Northampton, Leicester and Exeter – who are in action this weekend – included in the squad.

England training squad: Forwards Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Will Hobson (Harlequins)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Nathan Jibulu (Sale Sharks)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

George Kloska (Bristol Bears)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Hugh Tizard (Saracens)