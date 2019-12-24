This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Marshawn Lynch set for shock NFL return with Seahawks

The 33-year-old running back is expected to sign a one-year deal with his former team.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 9:19 AM
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch before an NFL game in 2018.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch before an NFL game in 2018.
MARSHAWN LYNCH, WHO hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, has agreed to a short-term contract with the Seattle Seahawks, US media reported Monday night.

The 33-year-old running back last suited up for six games with the Oakland Raiders during the 2018 NFL season.

He is expected to sign a one-year deal for the remainder of this season, US sports broadcasters ESPN and CBSSports.com reported. 

The Seahawks have just one game left in the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Lynch’s last game in the NFL was in October 2018 when as a member of the Raiders he lost 27-3 to his former team.

Seattle are desperate this season for help at the running back position after losing C.J. Prosise with a broken arm, and Chris Carson to a hip injury.

Second-year running back Rashaad Penny had already been lost for the year with a torn ACL. Travis Homer is the only other running back on the roster.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday night, Lynch was asked by Beastmode Productions why he chose Seattle, he replied: “We got history there. We got unfinished business.”

Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle from 2010 to 2015 after being traded by the Buffalo Bills.

This would be the second time Lynch has announced his retirement then had a change of heart — the first time was in February 2016 when he came out of retirement to join the Raiders.

He lasted two seasons with Oakland, accumulating 1,267 yards, ten touchdowns, and had 35 receptions for 235 yards.

The Seahawks have also reportedly signed running back Robert Turbin, who spent his first three NFL seasons in Seattle.

