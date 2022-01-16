Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 16 January 2022
Advertisement

Martial denies Rangnick's claim over refusal to be in Manchester United squad

The interim boss said the French striker ‘didn’t want’ to feature in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

By AFP Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 11:31 AM
46 minutes ago 915 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5656213
Manchester United's Anthony Martial.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United's Anthony Martial.
Manchester United's Anthony Martial.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTHONY MARTIAL HAS contradicted Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s claim he refused to be in the squad for Saturday’s match with Aston Villa, saying he would “never disrespect the club and the fans.”

Rangnick was forced to leave one place on the substitutes bench unfilled for the 2-2 draw after he said Martial opted not to make the trip to Birmingham.

“Yes, he (Martial) didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick told reporters after the match.

The 26-year-old France international striker is keen to leave the club, his agent said last week, and has been linked with a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla.

However, Martial insisted Rangnick was wrong to say he declined to travel to the match as part of the squad.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man Utd,” he posted on his Instagram account. “I’ve been here for seven years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans.”

Martial has not played for United since the 3-2 win over Arsenal on 2 December — the final game before Rangnick officially took charge at Old Trafford. He has started only two Premier League games this season and has scored just once.

Martial joined United in 2015 from Monaco but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place in recent seasons.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He has fallen down the pecking order at United, who have an array of attacking talent to choose from, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

He is under contract at United until 2024, with the club holding the option of an additional year.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie