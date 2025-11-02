Martin O’Neill open to talks about extending his stay at Celtic

INTERIM MANAGER MARTIN O’Neill still expects to be at Celtic on a short-term basis but would be open to talks over an extended stay after leading the holders to the Premier Sports Cup final.

O’Neill and Shaun Maloney enjoyed a 3-1 extra-time win over Rangers at Hampden, following up the midweek victory over Falkirk after being installed as Brendan Rodgers’ temporary successors.

Celtic dominated the first half and led through Johnny Kenny’s header but were pegged back by 10-man Rangers in the second half as James Tavernier’s late penalty forced extra-time.

A powerful strike from Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand’s first goal for the club saw Celtic set up a final against St Mirren on December 14.

When asked if he could still be in charge then, O’Neill said: “I have had no indication, genuinely no indication whatsoever at this minute. None at all.

“And I would have thought that with Midtjylland now Thursday night and then Kilmarnock on the Sunday, I would have thought there’s probably time for them, with an international break, for the board to think about something.”

When asked if he would like to lead Celtic again at Hampden next month, the 73-year-old said: “Well, secretly, you would love to.

“Look, we’re in the results business and all of these things can change. I was actually at Midtjylland’s game against Nottingham Forest, where they were just too strong for them, really, and that was at the City Ground. And then we’ve got the Kilmarnock game on the Sunday.

“So, honestly, these games, it’s all about results and that will determine whether the board might think about taking their time. If we’d got beaten today, I might not even have seen Thursday.”

When asked if he would open to discussions with principal shareholder Dermot Desmond, who offered him the interim role on Monday, O’Neill said: “The very obvious answer would be yes, I would do. But I genuinely don’t know what to expect.

“When I saw the games they had and then the international break, I thought they’ll have a couple of weeks to think about it.

“I haven’t even spoken to him since that. In a perverse sort of way I’ve enjoyed the two games – but not a lot.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted to have won the game, absolutely delighted. It was a really strange feeling to be in the Hampden dressing room, really strange, but it was nice to win.

“If it had been the other way around it would have been a real sickener.”

When asked if he would be open to staying on a permanent basis, the former Ireland boss said: “Well, I don’t think there’ll be that conversation. I genuinely don’t think that would be the case.

“I’ve come in, deep down I probably have enjoyed it a bit better than I’m saying to you, but not a lot. So, it was really strange.

“I’ve had enormous help from my backroom staff, (Shaun) Maloney and Mark Fotheringham and Stephen (McManus). All three that I managed at one stage or another. Gosh almighty, now they’re standing beside me in the coaching ranks.

“So, yeah, it was lovely. It’s a great feeling in the dressing room when you’ve won a game like that.”