Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Limerick boss Martin Russell set to become new Athlone Town manager

He is poised to replace Paul Doolin at the club.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 8 Nov 2021, 7:01 PM
36 minutes ago 429 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5595804
Martin Russell, pictured in 2018 during his stint with Bray Wanderers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Martin Russell, pictured in 2018 during his stint with Bray Wanderers.
Martin Russell, pictured in 2018 during his stint with Bray Wanderers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FORMER LIMERICK MANAGER Martin Russell is poised to take over as the new manager of Athlone Town, The42 understands. 

Russell will succeed Paul Doolin, who took over from Adrian Carberry in August. Doolin led Athlone to a seventh-placed finish in the First Division, but elected not to extend beyond the end of the season. 

It’s understood his replacement will be Russell, in what will be his first League of Ireland manager’s job since a brief stint with Bray Wanderers in 2018.

Prior to that he spent three years in charge of Limerick, whom he saved once from relegation before eventually succumbing to the drop. He instantly led them back to the top tier, however, winning the First Division in 2016 along with qualifying for the League Cup final, where Limerick lost to Saint Pat’s. 

It’s not the only First Division title on Russell’s CV: he won the league as manager of UCD in 2009. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie