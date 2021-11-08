Ex-Limerick boss Martin Russell set to become new Athlone Town manager

FORMER LIMERICK MANAGER Martin Russell is poised to take over as the new manager of Athlone Town, The42 understands.

Russell will succeed Paul Doolin, who took over from Adrian Carberry in August. Doolin led Athlone to a seventh-placed finish in the First Division, but elected not to extend beyond the end of the season.

It’s understood his replacement will be Russell, in what will be his first League of Ireland manager’s job since a brief stint with Bray Wanderers in 2018.

Prior to that he spent three years in charge of Limerick, whom he saved once from relegation before eventually succumbing to the drop. He instantly led them back to the top tier, however, winning the First Division in 2016 along with qualifying for the League Cup final, where Limerick lost to Saint Pat’s.

It’s not the only First Division title on Russell’s CV: he won the league as manager of UCD in 2009.