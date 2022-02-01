Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood facing more allegations

The 20-year-old faces further accusations of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 6:08 PM
54 minutes ago 13,127 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5670687
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill and detectives have been given more time to question him.

The 20-year-old was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman following social media images and videos posted online.

He was held in custody overnight on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were given more time to question Greenwood, who they have not formally named as the suspect.

The force said in a statement on Tuesday: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, the footballer, regarded as one of United’s rising young stars, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

Complainants of sexual offences must not be identified and their anonymity is protected for life under the law.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood has also been removed from versions of the FIFA 22 game.

In a statement to the PA news agency, video game company Electronic Arts said: “Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie