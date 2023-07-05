Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Mason Mount (file pic).
# OFFICIAL
Mason Mount completes Manchester United move on five-year contract
Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea and made 129 Premier League appearances for them.
24 minutes ago

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea on a contract to 2028 with the option of a further year, the club have announced.

The PA news agency understands the fee agreed for the 24-year-old England midfielder is an initial £55million.

Mount – who came through the ranks at Chelsea and made 129 Premier League appearances for them, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists – said in a statement from United:

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

Meanwhile, Declan Rice is set to undergo a medical at Arsenal following agreement on a fee with West Ham, the PA news agency understands.

The signing of the Hammers captain for £100million plus £5million in add-ons will not only break Arsenal’s own transfer record but also see Rice become the most expensive Englishman in Premier League history.

Press Association
