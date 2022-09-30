Masterclass from German teenager as Bayern earn thumping win over Leverkusen

A MASTERCLASS from Jamal Musiala, as well as a first goal in five games for Sadio Mane, helped Bayern Munich thump hapless Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at home on Friday.

Musiala scored one and set up two more, leaving the field to a rapturous reception when substituted after 81 minutes.

Bayern, who had failed to win for four games in a row, got out of the blocks early, with Musiala sending a low cross directly into the path of Leroy Sane, who opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Musiala then got on the scoresheet himself after 17 minutes, combining perfectly with veteran forward Thomas Mueller for his fifth goal of the season.

Musiala turned provider again in the 39th minute, guiding a ball to Mane who scored for the first time since 21 August – which was Bayern’s last victory in the Bundesliga.

Mueller added a fourth in the 84th minute thanks to a howler from Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky, who slipped while trying to pass, sending the ball directly into Mueller’s path.

The goal was the Bayern and Germany forward’s first of the campaign.

The win sees Bayern go second in the table, with the rest of the weekend’s games to play.

The loss compounds Leverkusen’s misery, with the visitors having won just one game from eight attempts this campaign, in addition to an embarrassing early German Cup exit.

– © AFP 2022