Matt Fitzpatrick says PGA president’s comments ‘offensive’ to European fans

MATT FITZPATRICK HAS hit out at “offensive” suggestions from PGA of America president Don Rea that the hostile reception from home crowds at the Ryder Cup in New York were the same as from European fans in Rome two years ago.

Europe held off a stirring fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black, where the Americans had gone into the final session 12-5 down before mounting a comeback in the singles, ultimately coming up short.

Tyrrell Hatton’s half point against Collin Morikawa secured outright victory after Shane Lowry’s putt at the 18th had earlier made sure the trophy would be going back on the European plane.

Luke Donald’s team – and Rory McIlroy in particular – were on the end of some unsavoury abuse from a partisan crowd.

USA captain Keegan Bradley refused to condemn the “passionate” home fans at Bethpage and said he had heard “a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well” when Europe won on home soil two years ago.

Rae, meanwhile, had given an interview to the BBC ahead of Sunday’s singles where he addressed the behaviour of spectators in New York – with a beer tossed from the crowd hitting the hat of McIlroy’s wife Erica – and suggested that it “happened when we were in Rome”.

Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 US Open in Brookline, will be back in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland this weekend, along with fellow European team members Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre.

The Englishman was left less than impressed by the fallout from Bethpage.

“I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing how it was the same in Rome. It is pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that really,” Fitzpatrick said at a press conference.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of everyone but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when they presented the trophy there and shook hands.

“Me and Rosey (Justin Rose) both looked at each other as if to say, ‘that wasn’t a very heartfelt congratulations’ – and he said we only retained it but actually we won it.”

Fitzpatrick added: “I wouldn’t say we were looking for an apology but I would say it’s understandable that they would apologise.

“I have had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologising for the fans and saying really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff, but we knew what we were going to deal with going in.”

Hatton will defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title this weekend, with the event played out over Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews, which will host Sunday’s final round.

The 33-year-old feels the atmosphere “will be world’s apart” from what as a “pretty intense” week in the United States at Bethpage.

Asked if he thought Europe fans would now look to return the favour when the Americans head to Adare Manor in Limerick for the 2027 Ryder Cup, Hatton said: “I don’t really think that the insults is the way forward.

“I would much prefer it to be a respectful atmosphere – you let the guys play and the best team wins, rather than trying to affect the outcome by trying to put off players.

“But I don’t think it will be as hostile (in 2027) as maybe as it was last week. I would like to think that it will be very respectful.”