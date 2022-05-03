Membership : Access or Sign Up
Connacht record try-scorer Matt Healy calls time on career

‘It was never going to last forever. But the memories will.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 May 2022, 5:11 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT ICON Matt Healy has announced his retirement from professional rugby. 

The 33-year old played 151 times for the province, notching 58 tries. 

A key part of the 2016 PRO12-winning squad, Healy was also capped at international level with Ireland. 

“It has been a privilege to call myself a professional rugby player for the past 10 years, but now is the time to go,” Healy wrote in an Instagram post today. 

“It was a different time when I arrived in Galway back in 2012 and I never dreamed of what @connachtrugby could achieve. The west of Ireland is an incredible part of the world, filled with special people who have captured the hearts of those closest to me over the years. I am immensely proud of the part I have played in giving them a progressive club of which they can be proud.

“My journey began @lansdownefc and I will always be grateful to those who encouraged me to follow this path. They know who they are. Their influence propelled me into a career that has exposed me to some of best and unique experiences this career can offer.

“Behind the scenes, my family have been an unbelievable support over the years. I’ll always cherish the moments we shared on the sidelines together. Whether it was celebrating famous wins in Edinburgh or in providing comfort after the losses too, they were always right there with me. 

“Above all, my wife Rachael has made immense sacrifices so that I could do what I do. It is her commitment to being a good person, and a great mother to our girls that I will continue to admire.

“The last year hasn’t played out the way I would have hoped, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rugby can be ruthless. It was never going to last forever. But the memories will.” 

