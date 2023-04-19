'To come from where he's come from... To play Championship football is a huge step'

ROTHERHAM BOSS Matt Taylor praised Georgie Kelly after the Irish striker’s late goal earned a 2-2 draw for the relegation-threatened outfit against Burnley last night.

The Clarets, who have already secured promotion to the Premier League, were made to wait in their bid to win the title after the former Bohemians forward converted in the 85th minute from close range, with Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene providing the assist.

Kelly only came on at half-time after Rotherham lost another striker, Jordan Hugill, to injury.

The Donegal native has suffered his own injury problems and his game time this season has accordingly been limited — he has scored four goals from 27 games in all competitions, though the vast majority of those have been second-half substitute appearances, with Kelly having made just three starts in the Championship this season for the struggling side.

Speaking to Rotherham’s official website, Taylor explained afterwards that he originally considered moving fellow Ireland star Ogbene from the wing to the forward position before opting to introduce Kelly, as his side moved four points above the relegation places after the hard-fought draw.

“We were actually going to put Chio up there, but we felt Georgie’s physicality might help get us up the pitch and also he is a threat, which is exactly why the fans love him in those moments where he’s on the end of it.”

Taylor said that the 26-year-old’s knack of being in the right place at the right time “cannot be coached,” adding: “We want to coach a lot more of Georgie’s game to fine-tune certain aspects of him from box to box. But then when it goes up to him, he’s a handful and he’s quite mobile as well, a great attitude, so we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Georgie and that’s a timely boost for him and a boost for that front line.”

On Kelly’s progress since joining the club from Bohemians midway through last season, the manager explained: “You’ve got to remember the injuries this season he’s had as well. He’d have got more game time, he’d have had more exposure [were it not for those setbacks]. It’s been a real shame in terms of the calf problems he keeps picking up. So we’ll be constantly monitoring that situation.

“This is the most relentless league in the world and for him to come from where he’s come from, in terms of his home country, and then a brief experience in League One but no real game time and then to play Championship football is a huge step.

“He’s finding his own game and rhythm in the most demanding environment, so full credit to him. That’s why we don’t want to be too critical of him, we’re just looking forward to improving him as he stays with us for longer.”