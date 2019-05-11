Home favourite Wallace survives stumble to hold share of British Masters lead

ENGLAND’S MATT WALLACE survived a rare stumble to hold a share of the British Masters lead alongside Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult heading into Sunday’s final round.

After going 47 holes without dropping a single shot, Wallace bogeyed the 12th and ran up a double bogey on the 15th after a wayward drive which hit a spectator on the head.

But the 29-year-old, chasing a fifth European Tour title in just two years, recovered in the closing holes to card a 70 that put him level with Kinhult on 14-under par after three rounds.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay is two shots behind the leaders after a 71, with compatriot Robert MacIntyre alongside tournament host Tommy Fleetwood on 11-under after both recorded rounds of 68 in breezy conditions at Hillside.

“Obviously I’m frustrated with dropping a couple on the 15th hole but I showed a little bit of character there to not let it affect me too much. I played the last three holes really nicely,” Wallace said.

“I was trying to take a little note out of Tiger Woods’ book and (not) let them try to catch me but I hit two bad shots today and that’s what happens in golf.

“It’s not about winning it on Saturday. It’s about putting yourself in good position, so looking forward to tomorrow now.”

Fleetwood, shrugging off a draining virus, holed from 25 feet for an eagle on the 11th and also birdied the 12th, 14th and 17th to delight the sell-out crowd.

“I’ve been a bit slow for two and a half days so it was great to get something going and give the crowds something to cheer,” the Southport-born world number 16 said.

“I’ve not had great energy levels. My son Frankie had tonsillitis last week and he’s given me something, so that’s not been ideal.

“I forgot my paracetamol in the bag so Clare (his wife) had to get me some on the 13th tee and that pretty much saved me on the way in.”

Michael Hoey is best of the Irish on four-under, with Paul Dunne enduring a difficult day as he carded a six-over-par 78.

