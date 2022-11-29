Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ferrari boss Binotto to step down

Rumours had been swirling about Binotto’s future.

24 minutes ago 420 Views 1 Comment
Mattia Binotto.
Mattia Binotto.
Image: Beata Zawrzel

MATTIA BINOTTO HAS resigned as team principal of Formula One giants Ferrari, the historic Italian manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

“Ferrari N.V. announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role as Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal on December 31,” read the statement.

Rumours had been swirling about Binotto’s future ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month as the team failed to mount a serious challenge to Red Bull after a promising start to the campaign. 

More to follow.

– © AFP 2022 

AFP

