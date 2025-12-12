Matty Smith leaves Waterford FC 'by mutual consent'

MATTY SMITH HAS left Waterford FC by mutual consent, the club have said in short statement.

The 28-year-old joined Waterford from Shelbourne after winning the title in 2024, but missed much of last season through injury. The forward regained fitness towards the end of the campaign.

“Everyone at Waterford FC would like to thank Matty for his efforts at the club, and wish him well in his future endeavours,” the club said in the statement.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Arlo Doherty has joined Waterford ahead of the 2026 season.

The 22-year-old makes the move from Derry City, where he spent the past 12 months with Tiernan Lynch’s side.

Arlo Doherty's first words as a Blue 🤝#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/AtC2SNtNH9 — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) December 12, 2025

Doherty came up through the ranks of the English academy system with spells at Norwich and Manchester City, before spending over five years at the Leicester City academy prior to making the move to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last December.

With family roots in Limerick and Donegal, Doherty earned international recognition at U19 level with Ireland in 2021, making his debut in an international friendly against Sweden in October 2021, before receiving two competitive caps as Ireland defeated Bulgaria and drew with Bosnia in their Uefa European Championship U19 qualifiers.