German forward reveals he turned down offer from Liverpool to join Fenerbahce

Max Kruse claims he was Jurgen Klopp’s pick to provide back-up for Roberto Firmino.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 6:47 PM
38 minutes ago 2,261 Views 7 Comments
Max Kruse.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Max Kruse.
Max Kruse.
Image: Imago/PA Images

GERMANY FORWARD MAX Kruse has revealed he had an offer from Liverpool prior to joining Fenerbahce last month.

The 31-year-old moved to the Turkish Super Lig after deciding against extending his contract with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Kruse had been linked with Liverpool in the past and says he was approached by Jurgen Klopp’s side before opting to move to Turkey for the good of his career.

“I had a lot of offers. Liverpool were one of them,” he told beIN SPORTS.

He added he chose Fenerbahce “because I had the best feeling about it, as the next step in my career”.

Kruse scored 32 goals in 84 Bundesliga appearances in his second spell with Werder, between August 2016 and June this year.

Liverpool manager Klopp is reportedly keen to recruit a back-up striker to provide cover for Roberto Firmino, particularly now Daniel Sturridge has left the club.

Divock Origi, who scored in their Champions League final triumph in June, and 19-year-old Rhian Brewster are the Reds’ other options for the central striking role.

“I love the boy, he is a fantastic player. Why should I play it down?” Klopp said of Brewster this week.

“Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year – but how important depends on him.”

