Tuesday 29 September 2020
O'Leary handed new three-year contract by Championship high-fliers Bristol City

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was called up to an Ireland training camp by Mick McCarthy last year.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 9:17 PM
Max O'Leary (right) with Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton after signing his new contract with the club.
Image: Bristol City FC
Image: Bristol City FC

BRISTOL CITY HAVE announced that Max O’Leary has signed a new three-year contract – with a one-year option – which ties him to the Championship club until 2023.

Although uncapped at international level, the 23-year-old goalkeeper was called up to train with the Republic of Ireland squad last year by previous manager Mick McCarthy.

O’Leary was born in England but qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandfather, who hails from Kerry.

“I’m really happy, over the moon,” he said of his new deal. “It’s something I’ve really wanted. I’ll continue my career here and to know I have that stability is really good.”

While he’s currently Bristol City’s second-choice goalkeeper, O’Leary is regarded highly at a club he’s been with since the age of 10.

In 2018-19, he played 15 times during a Championship season that culminated with Bristol City narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

He accumulated more experience of competitive senior football last season while on loan at League One club Shrewsbury Town, for whom he made 34 appearances.

He has played in both of Bristol City’s recent games in the Carabao Cup and showed up well during last week’s clash with Aston Villa, despite the 3-0 defeat.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden said: “I’m delighted for Max, who is a great professional on and off the pitch. He’s still young, he’s still learning and you can see the hunger and the drive that he has in training every single day.

“He has benefitted from his loan spells in recent years, he’s fully deserving of his new contract and I’m really excited for his future.”

Along with Reading, Bristol City are the early pace-setters in the Championship for the 2020-21 campaign after taking maximum points from their three games so far.

